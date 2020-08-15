Heading into the NBA bubble, there was a lot of promise surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans, who were being led by a plethora of young talent and some veterans here and there. Unfortunately, the Pelicans quickly turned into the biggest disappointment of the bubble as they could barely get anything going. The team struggled throughout the postseason with stars like Lonzo Ball offering up some of their worst basketball of the entire year.

Now, the Pelicans are heading home from Orlando and will have a lot to think about between now and next season. In fact, it seems like they will be moving forward with a brand new head coach. According to NBA reporter Andrew Lopez, the Pelicans have officially fired Alvin Gentry from his post.

Gentry received quite a bit of criticism during his tenure although many believed he was still the right man for the job. Moving forward, the Pelicans will be entering a search for a new head coach and names like Ty Lue are already being thrown around.

For now, there are still plenty of teams looking for a bench boss, so it will be interesting to see where the chips fall. Stay tuned for updates as this is a developing story.