Kanye West has been an innovator in the sneaker world for many years now, even if some people think his AdidasYeezy sneakers are hideous. At this point, the Yeezy brand has become one of the most recognizable entities in sneaker culture and the brand has turned Kanye West into a billionaire which is no small task. Perhaps one of his more interesting creations is the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM which debuted earlier this year. New colorways continue to drop and fans seem to be loving them so far.

Thanks to Yeezy Mafia, we now have a look at what the Yeezy Basketball shoe almost looked like. In the post below, we can find a prototype that was apparently created in 2017. As you can see, there are a multitude of materials on the shoe, including a Yeezy 350 outsole for good measure. Based on this design, it probably wouldn't have been the most supportive basketball shoe, which means it makes sense that Kanye ended up switching up the design.

Over the next few months, Kanye is promising to release a whole plethora of new Yeezys, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.