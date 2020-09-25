If you're a fan of Kanye West's Yeezy brand, then you would know that the imprint is known for some pretty wild designs. While fans thought the original Yeezy 750 and 350 were odd, they were in for a rude awakening as soon as West started delivering models like the Yeezy 700, Yeezy Slides, and even the infamous Foam Runner. Over the past few months, we have been seeing even more peculiar samples hit the internet, and now, we are getting one of the weirdest ones yet.

In this new photo courtesy of Yeezy Mafia, we can see what appears to be some kind of slide with holes in it, much like the aforementioned Foam Runner. Despite this, it also has a fairly hard shell to it so one might even think it could be a boot, although the holes make this unlikely. Either way, it's yet another bizarre look that will certainly leave fans polarized.

For now, a release date for the shoe has not been set so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to give them to you. As always, let us know what you think of this bizarre sample, in the comments section below.