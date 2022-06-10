Paul Pierce appears to be facing another new lawsuit, according to TMZ. This time, it is being said that Pierce owes about $180,000 in unpaid gambling debt that stemmed from two separate poker games at the home of Stephen Carmona, who has officially filed the lawsuit.

As the story goes, Pierce showed up at Carmona's home and didn't bring any money to play with. That's when he asked for $150,000 to gamble. Eventually, Pierce lost $140,000 and gave Carmona $10,000 back to repay part of the loan. Pierce said the rest of the money was coming, although a short time later, he asked Carmona for another $40K which he then proceeded to lose very quickly.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Carmona says Pierce owes him a total of $180K and he hasn't paid him since these poker matches went down back in January. Now, he wants all of his money back, plus interest. One would think that Pierce could cover this debt, especially since he made upwards of $200 million throughout his playing career.

As of today, Pierce has yet to speak out on the claims. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as this continues to be a developing story.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Ladylike Foundation

[Via]