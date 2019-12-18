Patrick Beverley is easily one of the funniest characters in the NBA right now and it is mostly because of his antics out on the court. Beverley is seen as one of the hardest defenders to play against and his frantic style can prove to be frustrating for opposing players. On Tuesday night, Beverley had yet another shutdown game against the Phoenix Suns and after the match, he was interviewed in front of the crowd. Of course, Beverley got a little too NSFW for his own good.

"We ain't f**kin' around," Beverley said. "We trying to win as many games as possible. We understand it's a real competitive league but anybody we play, we try to win! That's our mindset."

Beverley also went on to claim that the Suns were being extra physical with him and that they even wanted to cause some bodily harm, particularly to his head. It's a bold claim but not too surprising coming from Beverley.

"They tried to take me out with a concussion, man," Beverley said. "These people crazy. But nah, it's good though. I'm back, got some rest. Big team win. Gotta ready for the Rockets next."

As the season goes on, we can imagine Beverley will continue to talk a big game, especially if the Clippers go deep in the playoffs.

