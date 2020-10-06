Papoose Flexes Lyrical Sharpness On "Boxcutter"

Leave it up with Papoose if you're in need of some dense wordplay. The rapper has continued to apple pressure on the game well into his 40s, reminding people that bars aren't dead. The rapper's currently readying the release of his forthcoming project Endanger Species which will finally hit streaming services this Friday, October 9th. Before unleashing the project in full, he returned with one final cut to give the people a taste of what he has in store.

Papoose unleashed his latest single, "Boxcutter" along with an accompanying music video. A slick piano loop kicks off as Pap flexes his lyrical muscle and slick wordplay on the mic, reminding the world of his skillset as an MC, just in case you forgot. Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got the deadliest pen

Who droppin' heavy as him?

Brady productions, no interruptions

Just let me begin

They ain't the best, they pretend

Follow the messiest trends

I'm like a God to these rappers

To disrespect me's a sin