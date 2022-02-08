This week is the trade deadline in the NBA. In fact, the official deadline for trades takes place on Thursday, February 10th, and fans are very interested to see what kind of deals are about to get done. Earlier today, we had a fairly big trade come down the pipeline as the Portland Trail Blazers parted ways with CJ McCollum, who will now be playing basketball for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The most recent trade of the day is an even bigger one, and it involves the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, who are two teams who have been adamant about being active at the deadline. As you will see, the names involved are pretty huge.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pacers are sending Damontas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday to the Kings, all while the Pacers will receive Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, and Tristan Thompson. The Pacers will also give a future second-round pick to the Kings, for good measure. These are all players who were rumored to be on the trading block, although it is fascinating to see such a massive swap take place so early in the week.

We are bound to get even more trades throughout the week, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.