OZUNA Returns With New Single "Tiempo"

Mitch Findlay
May 06, 2021 16:07
Tiempo
Ozuna

Latin pop superstar Ozuna returns with a new single "Tiempo," which arrives complete with some crisp new visuals.


Latin pop superstar Ozuna has officially returned with his brand new single "Tiempo," which arrives right in time for the summer months. Off the bat, it's clear that this one has legs, and Ozuna makes it look easy as he takes to the rhythmic instrumental. Fueled by a percussive beat and a melodic synth loop, Ozuna's cadence blends nicely as he delivers rapid-fire vocals.  

Giving the track additional life is a crisp music video directed by Fernando Lugo, in which Ozuna navigates surreal landscapes both on land and underwater. "Me puse a dedicarte tiempo, tiempo del que yo había perdido," he sings. "Amores como el tuyo no lo entiendo." It's a promising sign that Ozuna isn't quite finished dropping new music this year, following the release of his Anuel AA-assisted collaborative album Los Dioses; check that one out right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Me puse a dedicarte tiempo
Tiempo del que yo había perdido
Amores como el tuyo no lo entiendo
Estoy solo y ahora eso es un lío
Porque salgo pa’ la pista pal party

