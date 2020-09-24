Virgil Abloh remains one of the biggest designers in the entire world and for very good reason. The Off-White creator has since earned himself a gig at Louis Vitton and continues to drop some impressive designs and collections. He has skyrocketed to the top of everyone's wishlist when it comes to collaborations, and as a result, he has worked with some of the biggest names in the world. Back in 2017, he did just that as he worked on "The Ten" collection with Nike. Since then, he has dropped some new silhouettes, including the Nike Dubber Dunk which is set to drop soon.

In fact, the Nike Rubber Dunk was officially revealed in three colorways today, including "Green Strike," "University Gold," and "University Blue." Each offering has a unique look that matches the chunky aesthetics of the shoe. This is easily one of the more unique takes on the Nike Dunk we have seen so far, and it only makes sense that it would be Abloh who is responsible.

For now, only the "Green Strike" colorway has a release date. You can expect to cop these as of October 1st for $190 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

