Virgil Abloh's brand Off-White has been doing big things over the last few years and one of their biggest endeavors has been a collaboration with none other than Nike. At first, Abloh helped collaborate on ten classic Nike silhouettes and since then, he has been given even more canvases to work with. Over the last few months, there have been numerous teasers for his Nike Dunk Low collaboration which will be coming in three clean colorways.

Originally, the shoes were slated to drop this month but now, according to py_rates, these are being pushed back to December 20th of this year. There hasn't been any reason given for the delay although it's not surprising as many Off-White drops have been given the same treatment in the past.

As is the case with most Off-White collabs, these are going to be incredibly rare and highly sought after. It's going to be very difficult to secure a pair so be sure you don't sleep on the release date.

Let us know in the comments what you think of these and whether or not you plan to cop as a little Christmas gift to yourself.