Virgil Abloh is famous for his streetwear brand Off-White which eventually helped secure him a position at Louis Vuitton which is, of course, one of the most famous fashion brands out there. Abloh is also famous for his Off-White collaboration with Nike which has been one of the biggest sneaker phenomenons of the last decade. While the original "The Ten" collection is a distant memory now, Virgil and Nike still have plenty of heat on the way and this Nike Air Force 1 Low is proof of that.

The pair has a blue leather upper with a silver Nike swoosh and the signature red zip tie resting on the laces. This shoe is actually connected to Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago which lends to the "MCA" name.

Image via Nike

Nike has made it clear that this shoe will not be released at the event on June 10th and instead, it will be dropped through the Frenzy and SNKRS App sometime in the near future, according to Sole Collector.

You can also enter the Empty Gallery raffle for the sneaker right here but you'll have to be in New York to be able to cop.