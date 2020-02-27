Sneakerheads have a soft spot in their hearts for Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand. This mostly has to do with the fact that Off-White teamed up with Nike and Jordan Brand back in 2017 for the "Ten" collection. This was one of the best collabs Nike has ever done and it gave us some pretty classic sneakers that still go for thousands of dollars, to this day. Recently, Abloh released the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 which dropped as part of All-Star weekend and was a reference to the 30th anniversary of the model.

Abloh has been teasing us with an Air Jordan 4 collab but for a while, it seemed out of the realm of possibility. That all changed today as the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 was seen on the feet of models at a recent runway event. As you can see from the images below, the shoe had an all-over cream color while the midsole had some white mixed in, for good measure. Off-White aesthetics such as quotation marks were placed on the midsole to help confirm that this is, indeed, a collab.

So far, there is no release information concerning this shoe so be sure to stay tuned as we will bring you all of the latest updates as soon as they become available. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the shoe and whether or not you would cop.