There is no denying that Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most prominent and bombastic players in the NFL. He has a vibrant personality that always seems to be on display whether he is on or off the field. One of the ways OBJ has been able to express himself over the years has been through his fashion choices and sneaker brand Nike has taken full notice.

Earlier this year, Nike helped OBJ release his first Nike Air Max 720 collab which featured a plethora of vibrant colors and an updated upper with new materials. This weekend, OBJ will be dropping his second Air Max 720 colorway which is being dubbed "Young King Of The People." The shoe comes in a sleek "Desert Ore" which will go great with your Fall outfits. The upper comes in a nice light brown while creamy beige and red highlights make their way throughout.

We have the official images courtesy of Nike and according to Sole Collector, this shoe will be dropping on Sunday, September 8th for $200 USD.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this shoe and whether or not you will be copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike