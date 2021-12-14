NSG Drop New Project "Headliner"

NSG has been blazing the scene from UK and beyond. The six-piece collective bring different styles and genres into their sound while creating infectious and anthemic joints. This week, the group slid through with a brand new EP titled, Headliner. The project boasts three songs in total with Mist assisting on "Only God Can Judge Me" and Patoranking joining NSG on "Suzanna." Influences of dancehall and afrobeats seep through each track, which would've made Headliner a perfect vibe for the summer.

The new project from NSG arrives after a flurry of singles in 2021, as well as their 2020 LP, Roots which included appearances from Chip, Tion Wayne, and Randy Valentine.

Check out the latest from NSG below and let us know which sound ut of the three you're feeling the most.