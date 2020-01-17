mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Novelist Calls For A Stick Up On "Pay What Is Owed"

Aron A.
January 17, 2020 15:37
113 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Pay What Is Owed
Novelist

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Novelist is catching bodies as he continues his hot streak.


Novelist is readying a new project Inferno that's set to drop on Jan. 20th but he's not being scarce with the release of new music. The rapper launched #52WeeksOfFire, his new weekly series unleashing a new song every Friday in 2020. The rapper returned earlier today with his latest drop, "Pay What Is Owed." With production from Silencer, the 22-year-old grime MC gives off a bit of a drill vibe while unleashing a clip worth of bars. 

The new song arrives shortly after he unleashed the visuals for "Different Shoes." Prior to that, he dropped off "Active" which is set to appear on Inferno along with five other tracks. Although it will be a short project, there's no shortage of songs in the cut clearly.

Peep "Pay What Is Owed" below.

Quotable Lyrics
My enemies see man takin' the honey
Like where are the bees at?
Smile everywhere that I been at
One man up for the life 15 man

Novelist
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  113
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Novelist
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Novelist Calls For A Stick Up On "Pay What Is Owed"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject