Novelist Calls For A Stick Up On "Pay What Is Owed"

Novelist is readying a new project Inferno that's set to drop on Jan. 20th but he's not being scarce with the release of new music. The rapper launched #52WeeksOfFire, his new weekly series unleashing a new song every Friday in 2020. The rapper returned earlier today with his latest drop, "Pay What Is Owed." With production from Silencer, the 22-year-old grime MC gives off a bit of a drill vibe while unleashing a clip worth of bars.

The new song arrives shortly after he unleashed the visuals for "Different Shoes." Prior to that, he dropped off "Active" which is set to appear on Inferno along with five other tracks. Although it will be a short project, there's no shortage of songs in the cut clearly.

Peep "Pay What Is Owed" below.

Quotable Lyrics

My enemies see man takin' the honey

Like where are the bees at?

Smile everywhere that I been at

One man up for the life 15 man