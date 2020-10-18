Not3s Reunites With AJ Tracey For New Banger "One More Time"

Not3s and AJ Tracey always make magic together and with the release of their latest single "One More Time," it looks like they're trying to go four for four.

Not3s' go-to producer Remedee's beat offers up a poppy and more decidedly cheery take on the grim drill sound from their native London.

AJ Tracey kicks things off with a charismatic first verse with a cheeky nod at the viral memes about Fivio Foreign's style: "big back, Barbie/foreign, Fivi'/had to put spikes in my Cartier."

Not3s oscillates between delicate melodies and focused rapping with ease as the two flex in a lavish mansion and a Rolls Royce in the accompanying video.

Check out "One More Time" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Not3s and AJ mash up the board like Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Savage the left and baddie the right and they play their positions

She got blood on her heels, not an ordinary Christian

Got my ish in her throat, in her chest I keep on digging

In the islands where we're hitting

Making P's, while overseas where the temperature is risen

Push pendant always driven

They pree guys want mine, girls want me, all of my ladies saucy

Like Lori Harvey, ain't one typical shorty