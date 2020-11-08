NoCap Releases New Track "Free Draco"

It's been a big year for NoCap. The rapper has been killing everything he's dropped, and on top of that, he's fed the streets with an infinite amount of music. Making his mark with his project Steel Human earlier this year, the rapper released loose singles throughout the year along with accompanying visuals.

This week, the rapper dropped off his latest offering, "Free Draco." The record serves as an emotional plea for the freedom of his homie who's locked up. The record opens up with a recorded phone call where Draco sings a quick verse in a capella before the beat drops. NoCap details his vulnerability about having his friend incarcerated. "Ayy, you got one more tear/ Is you gonna save it or shed it?" He raps on the song.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I scream, "Free Draco" while I'm squeezing that iron

Same day you went to jail, you had a baby

When I'm with you, I just know I'm at my safest

When I'm with you, I just know that you gon' spray it

If I don't need that n***a 'round me, you gon' say it

The judge holding a grudge, but hold up your head

