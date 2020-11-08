mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NoCap Releases New Track "Free Draco"

Aron A.
November 08, 2020 16:56
Free Draco
NoCap

NoCap drops off his latest record, "Free Draco."


It's been a big year for NoCap. The rapper has been killing everything he's dropped, and on top of that, he's fed the streets with an infinite amount of music. Making his mark with his project Steel Human earlier this year, the rapper released loose singles throughout the year along with accompanying visuals. 

This week, the rapper dropped off his latest offering, "Free Draco." The record serves as an emotional plea for the freedom of his homie who's locked up. The record opens up with a recorded phone call where Draco sings a quick verse in a capella before the beat drops. NoCap details his vulnerability about having his friend incarcerated. "Ayy, you got one more tear/ Is you gonna save it or shed it?" He raps on the song.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
I scream, "Free Draco" while I'm squeezing that iron
Same day you went to jail, you had a baby
When I'm with you, I just know I'm at my safest
When I'm with you, I just know that you gon' spray it
If I don't need that n***a 'round me, you gon' say it
The judge holding a grudge, but hold up your head

