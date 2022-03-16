NoCap Finds A Glimmer Of Hope On "Shackles To Diamonds"

There's much going on in the world of NBA Youngboy and his crew. In the midst of controversy, and Youngboy's continuous legal battles, they released their debut compilation, Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1, highlighting the talent coming out of the crew. However, the project also served as a stepping stone for some of the lesser-knowno artists on the roster to introduce themselves to the world.

NoCap has remained consistent throughout the past few years but it looks like he's preparing to take things to new heights. Today, he shared his latest single, "Shackles To Diamonds" from his forthcoming project, Mr Crawford. The single arrived shortly after the release of "I'll Be Here," which you can also check out below.

Peep the latest from NoCap.

Quotable Lyrics

I took every drug just to deal with it but I'm still missin' my n***a

Sit at the house while I'm Rolling Loud, probably take a 100 guns to Coachella

Bet shawty come back when I cheat 'cause she know the next n***a ain't realer

How you gon' come around and try to seek fame, when I still can't hide these tears



