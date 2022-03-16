mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NoCap Finds A Glimmer Of Hope On "Shackles To Diamonds"

Aron A.
March 16, 2022 17:48
258 Views
51
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Shackles To Diamonds
NoCap

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (6)
Rate
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

NoCap offers his latest single, "Shackles To Diamonds" off of his forthcoming project, "Mr. Crawford."


There's much going on in the world of NBA Youngboy and his crew. In the midst of controversy, and Youngboy's continuous legal battles, they released their debut compilation, Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1, highlighting the talent coming out of the crew. However, the project also served as a stepping stone for some of the lesser-knowno artists on the roster to introduce themselves to the world.

NoCap has remained consistent throughout the past few years but it looks like he's preparing to take things to new heights. Today, he shared his latest single, "Shackles To Diamonds" from his forthcoming project, Mr Crawford. The single arrived shortly after the release of "I'll Be Here," which you can also check out below.

Peep the latest from NoCap.

Quotable Lyrics
I took every drug just to deal with it but I'm still missin' my n***a
Sit at the house while I'm Rolling Loud, probably take a 100 guns to Coachella 
Bet shawty come back when I cheat 'cause she know the next n***a ain't realer
How you gon' come around and try to seek fame, when I still can't hide these tears

NoCap
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NoCap Finds A Glimmer Of Hope On "Shackles To Diamonds"
51
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject