NoCap Delivers His New Single "Sun Up To Sun Down"

Coming off an incredible run in 2020, including the release of Steel Human, NoCap's year closed out on an unfortunate note. The rapper turned himself in to authorities but fortunately, his team kept his name alive with numerous releases while he was away. In August, NoCap was revealed to be released from prison and it seems like he's simply jumped back into his workflow.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single titled, "Sun Up To Sun Down." Lonnie Liston Smith's "A Garden Of Peace" sample (the same one used in Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents") opens up the record before NoCap's drowsy melodies take the lead.

The latest from NoCap arrives a little over a month after he dropped off "Outside."

Check out NoCap's latest release below.

Quotable Lyrics

So many nights, I fought with demons, you can ask the reaper

Neighborhood hero but when it's time, who gon' save the eagle?

If she put money in my safe, the only way I keep her

Tell the opps to cop out now before this shit gets deeper