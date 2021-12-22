NoCap Acknowledges His "Flaws" On New Single

NoCap has been going strong this year. Even as we enter Christmas week, he's not taking any moment from granted, especially after his recent stint behind bars. It feels like each week, he has a new single out and continues to climb to the top along with the Never Broke Again crew.

NoCap's YouTube page remains a goldmine for his fans to find loose tracks. Though several of his loose singles have made it to DSPs, the rapper's found success in releasing one-offs onto YouTube. This week, he delivered a new track titled, "Flaws." The production is a change of pace, tackling hollow R&B vocal samples with pain-fueled melodies as he offers a portrait of self-reflection.

Check out the single below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

In the darkest shade, I remain, yeah

We don't walk through TSA when the jet here

I think it's my second time being here

'Cause I swear that all my problems seem familiar