Noah Is On Necks With His New Single "Moving Different"

New Jersey-based rapper Noah really started popping off throughout 2021. The flurry of singles he unleashed since the spring of last year has helped boost his profile and the CXR camp's presence beyond his state. His single "Calamari" ft. J Jones showcased his sharp wordplay over smooth, psychedelic production, as he detailed the breezy California lifestyle.

This week, the rapper unloaded his latest single and second offering of the year with "Moving Different." Dizzying flutes surround the production while Noah's humor and wit take center stage through his versatile flows.

The rapper recently revealed that his new single, "Moving Different" serves as the first single off of his forthcoming project. Keep your eyes peeled for that and make sure you press play on Noah's new single, "Moving Different" below.

Quotable Lyrics

If that's where it ends, talkin' crazy

Did the music 'cause the block was lazy

Did influence all the looking on

They ain't know what I was cookin' on



