Nino Man Returns With Holiday Vibes On "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

With the holidays just around the corner, we're going to get a few new Christmas songs to vibe out to. The classics are still there but rappers have always came through with holiday jams that feel overlooked. Nino Man came through earlier today with some holiday vibes on "The Nightmare Before Christmas." This one isn't one filled with holiday cheer, though. The rapper details growing up in a poverty-stricken home while trying to do good by his family. This might not be the song that belongs on the family playlist (unless you're family is Griselda) but it does continue to prove that Nino Man is a force to be reckoned with on the microphone.

Peep Nino Man's new song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I hear a lot of talk like we talk about the same shit

Trap this, trap that, like we on some lame shit

Nah, we do what we gotta do if the crib ain't right

You wouldn't understand if you never lived that life