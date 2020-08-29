Nines Returns With His Latest LP "Crabs In A Bucket" Ft. Roy Woods, Headie One & More

UK's Nines has been steadily keeping their fans on their toes in anticipation for his follow-up to Crop Circle. It's only been two years since that album dropped and it's not like Nines hasn't been getting busy since then. In the past few months, he's released a few singles as he's built the hype up for Crabs In A Bucket which arrived in its entirety this weekend. The project is seventeen tracks in length and includes the previously released singles, "Airplane Mode" ft. NSG and "Clout." The tracklist is nearly entirely filled with guest features including OVO's Roy Woods, Headie One, Nafe Smallz, NorthsideBenji, Fundz, and more.

Check out the latest release from Nines below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of the project.