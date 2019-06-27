One of the biggest sneaker trends of the last decade has been chunky dad shoes that look like literal bricks on your feet. This fad started with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" and has become a phenomenon with brands like Fila and Puma taking full advantage of the trend. Nike is another company that is well aware of the popularity of these chunky runners and has brought that look to their latest silhouette, the Nike Zoom X Vista Grind.

The shoe is made to mix elements of today's chunky dad shoe with the brand's best performance runners. The midsole is massive and extends past the back heel to create a pretty interesting effect. As far as the silhouette goes, it kind of looks like a boat, but in the most complimentary way possible.

For the first colorway of the shoe, Nike is going with "barely volt" across the entire upper while orange appears on the tongue and the back heel.

This model will only be available to women and is slated to debut on Wednesday, July 3rd for $200 USD, according to Sole Collector.

