LeBron James' HBO TV series "The Shop" has become a massive success over the years. The show features LeBron sitting in a barbershop setting surrounded by friends and various other celebrities. "The Shop" is in the midst of a brand new season and to help celebrate this prolonged success, the show is officially getting its own sneaker.

In the images below, you can find the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 "The Shop" which features a black upper with red and blue stripes. On the medial side of the sneaker, we can see a reference to his kids as BBZ is written in black lettering. Of course, this stands for Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. Overall, it is a very clean colorway that will definitely appeal to fans of the show.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Wednesday, July 13th for a price of $185 USD on the Nike SNKRS App. As always, let us know what you think of these new kicks, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

