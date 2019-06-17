Of all of the LeBron James signature shoes that have released over the last 16 years, one of the most popular is the Nike Zoom LeBron 3. There are some pretty classic colorways of this particular sneaker and Nike has been releasing some gorgeous colorways of the shoe recently. One of those models is the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 QS "Houston Oilers" which dropped overseas on May 1st. Sneakerheads in the United States have been waiting for the shoe to release stateside and this Saturday, they will finally be getting their wish.

The toe box, bottom half, and back heel are all white, while the top layer of the sneaker is "Houston" blue with some red highlights near the white laces. The front and back of the midsole is blue all while the middle part is white and red. In many ways, the colorway is reminiscent of the Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack" which was also inspired by the Houston Oilers.

According to Sole Collector, this shoe will be dropping on Saturday, June 22nd for $175 USD.

Image via Nike

