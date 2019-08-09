One of the biggest and best collaborations to be released this past year was the Nike SB Air Jordan 1 pack which featured two colorways. These models were interesting as they contained a second layer underneath the first one and if you picked away, you would be able to see it. The most sought after of the two colorways was the "LA to Chicago" model thanks to the NBA teams that were represented. The outer layer revealed purple and yellow overlays which match the jerseys of the Los Angeles Lakers. Once the second layer was revealed, you got to see the black and red of the Chicago Bulls.

The release of the shoe came and went and because of its limited nature, many people missed out on their chance to cop. Well, according to Sole Collector, you might be getting another chance at these will be restocking at European retailers. While this may be the case, stores like End, Sneakernstuff, and Solebox all provide shipping overseas so if you want to cop these, you'll be able to.

These would be a perfect addition to any collection so if you're a sneakerhead, don't sleep.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike