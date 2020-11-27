While the Fall might be coming to an abrupt end in just a few short weeks , there is no denying that it is one of the best seasons of the year. The air gets colder but it allows for you to get a lot more creative with your outfits. Sneaker brands are always on top of this as they look to deliver sneaker colorways that perfectly reflect the season. Among those offerings is the infamous "Wheat" aesthetic that Nike has been beefing up this year, with some Mocha vibes added on top.

Just a few weeks ago we reported on the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha," and now, we have the Nike SB Dunk Low of the same name. In the official images below, you can see that the shoe is covered in brown "Wheat" suede that matches the Fall vibes quite nicely. From there, we have a gum outsole as well as a dark mocha midsole, which helps give the shoe come contrast all while providing a unique twist on a colorway that has become a staple of this particular season.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for these right now, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

