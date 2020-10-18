When it comes to sneakers, the Fall season is always an exciting time because of the different colorways we get. The Fall and Winter seasons bring about plenty of neutral tones, including the fan-favorite "Wheat," which is known for its appearance on Timberlands, as well as a few Nike silhouettes. So far, Nike has shown off a plethora of "Wheat-"colored sneakers, including an Air Force 1 Low. Now, however, it seems as though Nike is expanding its Fall offerings with a brand new "Wheat Mocha" version of the Nike SB Dunk Low.

In the photos below, courtesy of the Twitter account @childishpepe45, you can see just how many Fall vibes this gorgeous sneaker possesses. The upper is covered in a brown suede while darker brown tones appear on the midsole, which helps give the shoe its "Mocha" feel. Overall, this is a sneaker that will look great with your fall outfits and if you prefer the SB Dunk Low to let's say the Air Force 1, then these are most definitely for you.

As for the release date, well, this has yet to be revealed although you can expect them to drop sometime soon $100 USD. Head to the comments section below and let us know what you think of these.