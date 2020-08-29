If you've been following the sneaker world for a long time, then you would know that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic shoes of all-time. The OG "Chicago" offering is easily the best colorway of the bunch as it is a color scheme that perfect encapsulates the spirit of the Chicago Bulls. Over the course of the last few decades, Nike has aimed to bring this colorway to various different silhouettes and now, they are transplanting it onto the Nike SB Dunk Low.

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe carries forth the overall aesthetic of the "Chicago" colorway but with the low top silhouette of a Nike SB Dunk. It's one of those shoes that collectors will love to have and just looking at them, you can see why the "Chicago" moniker has become so unique and iconic.

As for a release date, well it appears as though these have been set to drop in the UK on September 1st for a retail price of $135 USD. A release in North America has yet to be determined so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.

Image via Nike

