Nike SB continues to be one of the most popular brands for skateboarders around the world. Nike SB is known for some pretty interesting colorways and they always have some dope collabs. Recently, Nike SB has been trying to make a huge comeback as younger sneakerheads finally become hip to the various Dunks that defined the 2000s.

Thanks to the Instagram user @wholelottarik, we now have our first look at a brand new colorway of the Nike SB Dunk Low called "Blue's Clues." This, of course, is in reference to the popular children's show of the same name. The dog, Blue, was colored in a bright blue hue with navy blue spots. This sneaker takes on a similar aesthetic as the upper is covered in bright blue and the Nike swoosh is Navy.

Overall it's a dope sneaker and if you're a fan of the children's show, these are definitely a must-cop. Some are reporting that this shoe could be coming out in April although nothing has been confirmed. Stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.