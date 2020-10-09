Every year, people throughout Mexico celebrate the Day Of The Dead between October 31st and November 2nd. The purpose of the holiday is to pay homage to those who have died through the creation of altars. It's a holiday that is packed with rich culture and tradition. As a way to celebrate these festivities, Nike has consistently come through with a new pack of sneakers, every single Fall. In 2020, Nike is keeping up with this trend as they recently revealed the entire Day Of The Dead collection, just a week out from its official release.

In the images below, you can see that the Beaverton Brand has chosen the Air Jordan 1, Nike DBreak Type, Nike Blazer Mid, and Nike Air Max 90 as the four sneakers to be a part of the collection. Each model is filled with vibrant colors and patterns that speak to the culture involved in the Holiday. If you're someone who celebrates these festivities and you like the designs below, copping a pair will certainly be a no-brainer.

This pack will be dropping as of next week on October 15th, through the Nike SNKRS App. As always, let us know what you think, and keep it locked to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike