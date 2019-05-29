One of the newest silhouettes that Nike is pushing hard this Spring and Summer is the Nike Presto React which takes one of its most classic models and injects it with a heavy dose of React in the midsole. Putting React on the shoe makes it extremely comfortable and will surely make it one of the best sneakers on the market this summer. There have already been a whole slew of colorways to release so far and as the Summer creeps on us, Nike is making sure there are even more models on the horizon.

The latest colorway of the shoe to be revealed is the "Hyper Royal" model which should be familiar to those who pay attention to the Beaverton brand. The upper is completely covered in blue as white highlights make their way to the midsole and the laces. Beige suede is found on the back heel all while a translucent lace cage adds some flair to the shoe.

According to Sneaker News, there is no official release date although they should be coming within the next few weeks for $120 USD.

Image via Nike

