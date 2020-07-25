If you're a big fan of LeBron James, then you have probably owned a pair of his sneakers, at least at some point in your life. If you haven't been able to afford his main line, you have probably contemplated purchasing his popular Soldier series, which is constantly coming out with some brand new silhouettes. Back in 2019, the Nike LeBron Soldier 13 dropped much to the delight of ballplayers everywhere. Over the last few months, there have been teasers for the Soldier 14, and now, Nike has come through with the official images.

As you can see, the first colorway will have a white base, while red graces the midsole and back heel. From there, we get some navy blue on the Nike swoosh and tongue. These colors combine for what appears to be a USA Basketball-inspired offering that will surely appeal to those who want something just a bit more clean heading into the upcoming basketball season.

For now, a release date has not yet been determined for these so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest.

Image via Nike

