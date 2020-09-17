If you've been a longtime fan of LeBron James, then you probably remember his days with the Miami Heat quite fondly. This was when he was finally able to win himself an NBA title, while freeing himself from all of the slander he used to get in the past. The time period was significant in terms of his Nike sneaker output, as well, since this is when he brought out some of his most beloved models. In 2020, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Nike LeBron 7, and at the end of this year, the LeBron 8 will be celebrating its coveted 10th birthday as well.

With this in mind, it has been reported that Nike will be releasing numerous LeBron 8 retros through 2021 and fans are excited. Recently, an account on Instagram called Foamkicks got their hands on a pair of the Retro LeBron and as you can see in the photo below, we have ourselves a red colorway. So far, there is no word on which colorway this is a reference to, however, it's surely proof that the LeBron 8 is, indeed, on its way back to the market.

As of right now, there is no word on an exact release date, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Foamkicks