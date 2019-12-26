This year marks a special time for the LeBron James sneaker family tree as it marks the tenth anniversary of the critically acclaimed Nike LeBron 7. The silhouette has received a ton of retros over the past few weeks and now it seems like Nike is blessing us with yet another. For this next retro, Nike is bringing back the Nike LeBron 7 "China Moon" which is one of the flashiest shoes in the silhouette's expansive library.

Nike recently revealed the official images and as you can see, they are completely staying true to the original. The upper is made with white materials while flashy metallic gold accents grace the toe box and Nike swoosh. Chinese text is placed on the side of the shoe which helps fit the aesthetic and theme of the sneaker. Overall, these elements come together to form a beautiful shoe that OG LeBron fans are going to want to rush to the store to cop.

According to Sole Collector, these are coming out on Thursday, January 2nd for $200 USD. Will you be looking to scoop these up or are they a skip?

Image via Nike

