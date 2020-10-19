LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers are finally home from the NBA bubble after three long and grueling months of competition. They came away from their experience with an NBA title, which ultimately made it all worth it in the end. During his time in the bubble, LeBron got to wear pairs of his brand new LeBron 18, which is supposed to be his shoe for the 2020-2021 season. Of course, this season might have to be cut short to just 2021, but we digress.

The latest colorway of the LeBron 18 to receive a full slate of official images is the "Los Angeles By Day" colorway which gives us this nice sandy beach aesthetic. With this shoe, we get a nice beige upper made of Knitposite 2.0. From there, the back heel of the sneaker is a warm shade of blue that is complemented by pink and yellow on the white midsole. We also get a visible Air cushion near the back heel for added comfort.

The Nike LeBron 18 "Los Angeles By Day" will officially be hitting store shelves on Friday, November 6th for $200 USD. Let us know what you think about this offering, in the comments below, and keep it locked to HNHH as we will have plenty more sneaker updates for you, in the future.

Image via Nike

