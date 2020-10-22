Fans of LeBron James have come to expect a ton of quality from him when it comes to both his play on the court and his signature sneaker line. Ever since entering the NBA back in 2003, LeBron has been delivering signature shoes in collaboration with Nike, and much like Michael Jordan, these shoes have become iconic and have sparked their own movements. This year, LeBron is blessing fans with the Nike LeBron 18, all while the brand seeks to bring back the classic Nike LeBron 8.

Over the past few months, a "Gym Red" version of the Nike LeBron 8 has been teased, and now, new details are surfacing in relation to the shoe. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @weocia, we now know that the shoe is set to release alongside the Nike LeBron 18 "Empire Jade" which is reportedly a China-exclusive. In fact, it's being reported that this pack will be limited to 600 units, all while being exclusive to Beijing. Needless to say, these are going to be difficult to get your hands on.

As for the packaging, there is LeBron branding that is surrounded by Chinese characters and themes. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.