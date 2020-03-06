LeBron James has been consistently dropping dope sneakers since the early 2000s and they have all been with Nike. While not every silhouette has been great, there is no denying just how iconic some of his sneakers have been over the years. LeBron's latest release is the LeBron 17 which is a mixture of some of his best silhouettes, to date. The LeBon 17 has received some incredible colorways thus far and as the NBA season goes on, we can expect even more offerings to make their way to the market.

The latest colorway to be revealed is this "College Navy" model below. Quite simply, the shoe lives up to its name. The upper is covered in navy blue knitposite while white accents are placed on the Nike swoosh, laces, and cuff. Perhaps the most interesting detail on this sneaker is the fact that there is a gum bottom. This subtle detail creates an interesting contrast between the top and bottom parts of the sneaker.

For now, there is no release date for these so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest information, as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.