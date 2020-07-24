LeBron James has a rich sneaker history in the NBA and it all started when he entered the league as a teenager all the way back in 2003. The Nike LeBron Air Zoom Generation was his first-ever sneaker, and from there, he has dropped 16 other signature sneaker models. While the Nike LeBron 18 is on the horizon, the LeBron 17 continues to get new colorways. Over the last few months, we have seen multiple "Graffiti" colorways which are a nod to the Nike LeBron 4 of the same name. In fact, the LeBron 17 versions even have the ankle strap from the OG.

The latest "Graffiti" offering is being dubbed "Fire Red" and it is easy to see why. Based on the official images below, you can see that the upper is mostly red while the strap is white with some navy blue highlights. From there, the midsole is white although there is red graffiti sprinkled all the way throughout. Overall, it's a fun colorway that will stand out on the court.

As for the release date, you can expect these to drop on Tuesday, July 28th for $225 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

