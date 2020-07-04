LeBron James has consistently been one of the most influential names when it comes to sneakers, over the past couple of decades. Thanks to his contract with Nike, James has blessed us with numerous signature sneakers over the years and they have all been extremely successful. The Nike LeBron 17 continues this trend perfectly, as numerous fans have lauded the sneaker for its design and performance capabilities.

The latest colorway of the shoe is this "Courage" model which can be found below. As you can see, the base is mostly black with some red highlights found closer towards the back heel. Overall, it's an interesting model, especially since there is a dragon on the front. In fact, Chinese lettering is present, with words such as "courage" and "perseverance" being depicted. The shoe is packed with culture and appears to be one of the more unique LeBron 17s thus far.

Unfortunately, a release date has not yet been announced for these so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these. They could very well be a great addition to your collection.

Image via Nike

