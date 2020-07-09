Only just a couple of months ago, Nike released the Nike LeBron 17 "Graffiti" which was a play on the infamous Nike LeBron 4 of the same name. The shoe has a white upper with red and black details that were unmistakeably references to graffiti culture. The shoe was a big success as fans were able to get a dope colorway mixed with some lovely nostalgia. Two months following the release of this shoe, it appears as though Nike is back with yet another "Graffiti" model except for this time around, they are tributing the "All-Star" version.

As you can see from the official images below, the big difference between this model and the original is the fact that the upper is covered in navy blue. From there, we have a silver and red ankle strap, followed by a white midsole with navy blue graffiti. It's truly one of the best Nike LeBron 17 models we have seen thus far and if you're a LeBron historian and/or fanatic, these are an absolute must-cop.

A release date has yet to be determined so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to give you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike