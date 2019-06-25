LeBron James is currently in the midst of filming Space Jam 2 which is good news for sneakerheads because it probably means we are going to see a plethora of great new shoes and colorways. In the meantime though, consumers have been getting used to seeing the Nike LeBron 16 and the Nike LeBron 16 Low on the shelves. Now that we've reached the Summer months, the low-top version of the shoe has surged in popularity and Nike is taking advantage of this by coming out with some brand new colorways of the shoe.

The latest model to be revealed is this black and white offering which is being dubbed "Black Python." While the name suggests there is Python material on the shoe, it's important to note that the majority of the upper is made with mesh. Python is found on the back heel which sports Nike Air branding and, of course, the tongue which has LeBron James branding.

According to Sneaker News, there is no official release date for this shoe just yet, although it will drop soon for $160 USD.

Image via Nike

