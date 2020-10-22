Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the entire league and has been known for having some of the best handles in the entire league. As a result of his success, Kyrie has his very own signature shoe with Nike, which has become a fan-favorite over the years. The Kyrie line is known for having a clean look as well as great performance capabilities and as more silhouettes come out, the line continues to improve. With the Fall season upon us, fans are expecting the Nike Kyrie 7 to release in short order, and so far, a few teasers have been shown here and there.

Now, US_11 is showing off what appears to be a Nike Kyrie 7 inspired by infamous guitarist Jimi Hendrix. As you can see from the images below, there are colorful prints all throughout the upper which are meant to pay homage to Hendrix's iconic wardrobe. With this model, we are met with a mixture of purples, yellows, blues, and even some orange. Overall, it's a trippy color scheme that screams "the 70s."

A release date for these has not yet been confirmed, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike