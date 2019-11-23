If you're familiar with customizing shoes, then you probably know about Nike's ultra-popular program called "Nike By You." The whole program is simple, you pick a silhouette and you're given a plethora of options to choose from. Every time a new silhouette is released, Nike comes through with some "By You" options and now, the Nike Kyrie 6 is getting the customizable treatment.

Today, Nike launched some options for Kyrie Irving's brand new shoe and there are some pretty great colorways you can create. Irving has admitted that the Kyrie 6 was inspired by his love of the Air Yeezy and according to Sole Collector, there just so happens to be some Air Yeezy colorway options. These variations can be seen below and are certainly close to the real thing, except without the insane resale value.

If you were hoping to cop something, you can head to Nike.com and customize a pair for $160 USD. For those in need of a new shoe for the court, these are a great option and the customizable options let you match the sneaker to your uniform. When you think about it, the "By You" program is a great deal.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike