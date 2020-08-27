Kyrie Irving has been one of the best point guards in the entire NBA since entering the league at the beginning of the last decade. Since then, Kyrie has signed his very own endorsement deal with Nike and even has his own line of signature shoes. The Nike Kyrie line is easily one of the Beaverton brand's most popular as it contains both sharp aesthetics and great performance capabilities. Based on this alone, the Nike Kyrie line has sold for millions of dollars and continues to get new models.

While the Nike Kyrie 7 is on the way, it appears as though Nike is still looking to drop new colorways of the Kyrie 6. The latest is this red, black, and yellow "Bruce Lee" offering which has been teased for quite a bit of time now. Most of the upper is covered in red while there are yellow scratch marks on the side. From there we have a black tongue strap, Nike swoosh, and back heel.

For now, a release date has yet to be determined so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

