Kyrie Irving has brought his love for television to his signature shoe series with Nike. The most recent example of the was the Nike Kyrie 5 "Friends" which paid homage to the iconic sitcom. It was reported in the past that Irving had a collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants on the way and thanks to this latest image from the Instagram account @leo_zd_37, it appears as though the sneaker might be coming sooner than originally imagined.

There is no official release information surrounding the shoe, while the image below isn't even guaranteed to be the final version of the shoe, although as of right now, it looks pretty legit. The upper is completely yellow with brown spots sprinkled throughout. The midsole is a mix of brown, red, and white which pays homage to the classic aesthetic of the SpongeBob character. There is even a "Nickelodeon" logo on the front which means that this collaboration received the blessing of the showrunners.

According to Sole Collector, a Patrick Star colorway could also be in the works. Are you feeling these or are they a pass?