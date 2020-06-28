If you've been paying attention to the sneaker world as of late, you would know that there have been numerous USA-themed sneakers being revealed in conjunction with the 4th of July weekend. Every single year, sneaker companies come through with some red, white, and blue sneakers that pay homage to the occasion, and 2020 is no different, even though patriotism is rightfully at an all-time low right now. The latest silhouette to get the America treatment is the Nike KD 13.

As you can see from the images below, this "USA" colorway is exactly what you would expect. The base of the shoe is white, while the Nike swoosh is a mix of navy blue and red. Navy blue appears on the swoosh and midsole, while red is mainly found on the tongue and laces. Stars and stripes aren't present on this model so if you prefer to forget these are America-themed, you will be able to do just that.

If you're in the market for a shoe such as this one, it will be dropping on Friday, July 3rd for $150 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

