Every single year, Nike hosts multiple basketball tournaments around the world, including the NY vs NY tournament, which will probably either be canceled or postponed. It's a sad reality, however, it is necessary when you consider just how dangerous the Coronavirus has proven to be for certain people. In a densely populated area like New York, the virus can spread quickly so it's better to be safe than sorry.

Despite this setback, the NY vs NY tournament will still be getting some footwear in celebration of the event. One of the first shoes from the collection to be shown off is this Nike KD 13 which can be found below. As the official images indicate, this shoe is going to be very colorful. The upper is mostly blue, all while red is placed on the laces and back heel. From there, we have yellow on the Nike swoosh and cuff, with green being placed on the toe box, wrapping around to the sides. Finally, the midsole is white while the tongue is black.

A release date has yet to be determined for these so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike