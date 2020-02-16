Syracuse is one of the best basketball programs in the entire country and over the last few decades, they have had a ton of success on the national level. In the sneaker world, Syracuse was recognized back in 1985 with the "Syracuse" Nike Dunk High which paid homage to the team's orange and white jerseys. Over the years, there have been a few retros of the show and now in 2020, we are getting yet another. Interestingly enough, Nike has decided to swap the high-top version with a low-top offering.

Nike collaborator Don C recently revealed the new pair on his Instagram story and it's clear as day that this is a "Syracuse" dunk. The upper features leather material including white side panels and toe box. From there, orange overlays make up the rest of the shoe which plays into the Syracuse Orange aesthetic. If you're a fan of the team and need some shoes to wear with your memorabilia, these are definitely a great choice.

There are no release details surrounding this shoe so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think of this colorway.

Image via chicagodonc